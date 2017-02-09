Sports Feb. 9

Texas Farm Bureau to hold contest for upcoming tournament

Texas State Sports Properties and Texas Farm Bureau Insurance will give a lucky fan the chance to cheer on the Texas State men’s basketball team at the 2017 Sun Belt Conference Championship in New Orleans. The tournament will take place at Lakefront Arena March 7-12. To enter, like the Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Facebook page and fill out the entry form on the page.

Withers announced changes to coaching staff

Texas State head football coach Everett Withers announced changes to his coaching staff for the 2017 season. The offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Brett Elliot will no longer be a part of the coaching staff because he has taken a job at Mississippi State. Parker Fleming will take his place. Other rearrangements were made, but the team is ready for the 2017 season.

Women’s basketball to host Arkansas State

The women’s basketball team will play at home Feb. 9 against Arkansas State. This will be the first game back home after playing two weeks on the road. The Bobcats took a big win on the road against UT Arlington. Tip off for the game will begin at noon at Strahan Coliseum.Track and field set school records at meet

The track and field team set new records at the Jaguar Invitational Feb. 5. Tramesha Hardy, sophomore sprinter, ran a meet record time of 54.50 seconds in the 400 meter. Hardy was also named the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week due to her dominating performance in earlier meets.

Softball season begins this week

The start of softball season is quickly approaching with the Century Link Classic tournament Feb. 10-12. The Bobcats will be up against Iowa, Texas Tech, Abilene Christian and Texas A&M Corpus Christi. The first game of the season will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 10 against Abilene Christian.