Headlines Feb. 9

Activist to help fight sexual assault

Dr. Stephanie Gilmore, award-winning educator, writer, editor and activist, will visit Texas State to present an event to help end sexual violence on college campuses.

She will speak in a series of discussions from Feb. 13 -16. The Monday event will include dinner with Gilmore from 5-6:15 p.m. at Commons Dining Hall. Later on, an interactive presentation called “Confronting the Rape Culture” will be presented from 7-9 p.m. at the Alkek Teaching Theater.

Representative proposes legislation on student-teacher relationships

Dripping Springs Rep. Jason Isaac filed new legislation that would add new punishments for inappropriate teacher-student relationships in Texas schools.

This bill is an attempt to quell what Issac calls “passing the trash,” where teachers resign rather than get fired and continue educating in other districts.

“Sanctuary city” bill approved by senators

In a late-night session Tuesday, Texas Senators advanced Senate Bill 4, otherwise known as the “sanctuary cities bill.” It would require all law enforcement to comply with immigration detainers.

After hours of debate over the bill’s constitutionality, it was passed in a party-line vote 20-11. The bill will now be considered by the House of Representatives.

Fluoride water received criticism from residents

Buda City Council’s plan to resume fluoridating the city’s water was met with outrage from citizens at a Tuesday meeting.

Before the council could vote on the measure, around 70 people from the Citizens For Safe Water group came to speak against the plan. The council voted to bring the issue to a referendum in the November election.

ABC analyst will meet with students

Political consultant and ABC political analyst Matthew Dowd will mingle with Bobcats on Thursday.

The former chief strategist for the 2004 Bush campaign will be speaking to political science and mass communication classes.