The Scene Feb. 8

De-stressing for student parents

Student parents are invited to join Retention Management and Planning and Healthy Cats for a free lunch to learn and discuss ways to deal with internal and familial stress.

The event is free and will be held from 12-1:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Center for Student Retention.

Concentration camp liberation lecture

Texas A&M University military historian Adam Seipp will present a lecture about the U.S. liberation of German camps in 1945. Seipp will also address the effects of these actions on U.S. military and policy in the months and years following the end of World War II.

The Department of History will sponsor the free lecture from 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Taylor-Murphy History Building Room 101.

First spring game night at Alkek

Alkek’s first game night of the spring semester will be held from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 8 in Alkek 105-106.

Students are invited to take a break from classes and enjoy free games and free snacks while they last.

Public Observatory viewing

The Texas State Observatory is open weekly to the public for observations of celestial objects and astrophotography. Those interested can learn about telescopes and more.

The Observatory is open from 6:30-9 p.m. every Wednesday on the Supple Science Building Roof.

Stars At Night Concert Series presents Billy Hunter

Billy Hunter, principal trumpet player with the Metropolitan Opera in New York, will be playing from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

The admission is $15 for adults and $8 for students, senior citizens and military with a valid ID.