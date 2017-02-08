Sports Feb. 8

Bobcats set records at last indoor meet

The Texas State indoor track and field team set four meet records at the Jaguar Invitational Feb. 5 in Birmingham, Alabama. The men placed first with 101 points, and the women placed second with 122 points. The Bobcats will be participating in the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships from Feb. 20-21.

Hot shooting lead to UTA win

The Texas State women’s basketball team had a near 50 percent shooting effort against UT Arlington Feb. 4. In the first half, the Bobcats scored 36 points which helped their lead going into the second half. The team has its first home game, after three games on the road, against Arkansas State Feb. 9.

Bobcats lose in Arlington

The Texas State men’s basketball team traveled over the weekend to Arlington to play against The University of Texas at Arlington. However, the Bobcats lost against the Mavericks 76-61. After Saturday’s game, the Bobcats’ overall record is now 13-9.

Baseball season a week away

The 2017 baseball season begins Feb. 17 at the Bobcat Ballpark. The team will have a game series against Purdue University all weekend long. The first game will begin at 6 p.m. Feb. 17. The Bobcats will play two games against Purdue at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 18. The final game will be played at 1 p.m. Feb. 19.

Women’s golf tee of next week

The Texas State women’s golf team will tee off for the first time in the spring season Feb. 13-14. The last time the team took the green was October 2016 at the Maryb S. Kauth Invitational in San Antonio. The Bobcats will host the upcoming invitational and are looking to start the season off right.