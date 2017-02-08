Headlines Feb.8

San Marcos named in top exciting small cities poll

According to a recent poll ranking small cities across the United States, San Marcos came in at number nine for most exciting small city to live in.

Business insider mentions the Meadows center boat tours, spelunking in the Wonder World caves and the nightlife at the Square as just a few reasons to check out San Marcos.

Commercialization expert to give speech at Texas State

Business consultant Dave Perry for the IC2 Institute at the University of Texas at Austin will give a speech Feb. 16 at the Texas State University’s Agricultural Hall.

The speech will be tilted “Leadership Principles of an Entrepreneur” and will be about how to maximize skills in a globalized buisness environment.

Writer is rewarded by Texas State Fiction Prize

Author Jim Shepard is the first to be honored with the inaugural L.D. and LaVerne Harrell Clark Fiction Prize. The prize of $25,000 is being awarded for Shepard’s novel The Book of Aron.

Shepard will be awarded March 8 at the Wittliff Collections in the Alkek Library.

Pro-Life Group Coming to Texas State Campus

Students for Life of America, the nation’s largest pro-life youth organization, is coming to Texas State Feb. 8 on a tour of college campuses across the country tilted “We Don’t Need Planned Parenthood.”

This protest comes in the context over a nationwide fight to defund Planned Parenthood.