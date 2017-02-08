Business Feb. 8

Texas State hit by Hiring Freeze

Gov. Greg Abbott’s hiring freeze has gone into effect, hampering Texas State’s ability to bring on additional staff.

The hiring freeze affects state agencies and universities. His office announced a hiring freeze through the end of August to free up an estimated $200 million in the state budget.

San Marcos’ the BUS kicks off Valentine’s Contest

The bus company CARTS and the city of San Marcos are partnering to publicize the city’s new bus system.

Details on the competition can be found on the BUS’ Facebook page. The winners of the contest will win dinner for two at a restaurant downtown along the bus route.

San Marcos Preparing For Mardis Gras Parade

The Mistike Krewe of Okeanos is planning to bring Mardis Gras spirit and pride to San Marcos at 12 p.m. Feb. 25 where Belvin Street meets Bishop Street.

The fifth annual parade will feature themed floats, dancers and musical performances. With long-time San Marcos residents Ted and Francis Breihan serving as King and Queen.

SXSW sends out the call for volunteers

The annual SXSW music, interactive and film festival based in Austin needs an estimated 4,000 festival volunteers for the festival to run efficiently.

Volunteers help in numerous events put on around the city from March 10-19, and can be awarded for this service with badges giving access to the rest of the festival.

San Antonio realtors expand to San Marcos

Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper Realtors, one of the leading residential brokerages in San Antonio, is expanding to Coldwell Banker First National in San Marcos.

The merger will result in the strongest customer oriented company in the area with both offices deeply ingrained in their respective communities.

Local Business’ fight over location,

Gumby’s Pizza, one of the perennial favorites of Bobcats everywhere, is planning on expanding to a new location on West Hopkins.

However some aren’t happy with the new change. Cathy Dillion, owner of the B&B Crystal River Inn, has started a petition to San Marcos City Council to ban the late night restaurant from the historic district.