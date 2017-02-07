The Scene Feb. 7

Exhibit to cover financial crisis of 2008-2009

Display cases will be set up to inform students about the financial crisis of 2008-2009 through the end of February on the second floor of Alkek Library.

The exhibit will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, contact the circulation desk or email ca20@txstate.edu.

Career fair on campus for criminal justice majors

Career Services and the College of Applied Arts will welcome state and federal employers to campus Feb. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a Criminal Justice Career Fair.

The LBJ Student Center Ballroom will host more than 40 organizations in the criminal justice field to provide students with career opportunities.

Master communicator seminar at the public library

The San Marcos Public Library will host Dr. Steven Beebe from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 for a Life Long Learning course about C.S. Lewis’ communication skills.

The presenter will investigate the rhetorical underpinnings of Lewis’ works as a master communicator. The event is free, but requires registration at sanmarcostx.gov/libraryregistration.

Two faculty members to perform on campus

Professor Jack Laumer and lecturer Robert Cannon will perform in a trumpet and brass recital from 8-9 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

The Faculty Artist Series program will include other faculty members, and tickets are available online or at the door.

Off-campus living Chat n’ Chew

An off-campus living table will be set up from 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 7 at the LBJ Student Center Mall.

Apartment complex representatives, Achieving Community Together and ACT ALLY members will be at different vendor booths to give students information about off-campus living. Free snacks and resources will be available.

The Chat ‘N Chew event will be available every Tuesday.