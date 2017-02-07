The Pulse Feb. 7

Cat’s Caravan Bus Tour to include Student Inventors

The 2017 Cats Caravan bus tour will take place in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio and Houston this year, according to the Texas State alumni association.

Cats Caravan will give attendees the opportunity to hear an update from President Denise M. Trauth and learn about innovated technology developed by student inventors.

For dates and tickets, visit this site.

Austin Coffee Shops join fundraiser to help those affected by Immigration ban

After President Donald Trump’s Immigration ban, eight coffee shops will be participating in a fundraiser for the American Civil Liberties Union by donating a percentage of their proceeds, according to austin360.

Some of the coffee shops included are Fleet Coffee Co., Epoch Coffee, the Wright Bros. Brew & Brew, Caffe Medici, Figure 8 Coffee Purveyors and more.

Sprudge, a coffee news website, inspired the idea for coffee shops to match the first $500 at each café. Figure 8 and Fleet reached this amount in just 48 hours.

$15 million grant helps fund Austin Park makeover

Waterloo Park will be renovating, after receiving a $15 million grant from the Moody Foundation. This is the largest philanthropic gift given to parks since the park opened, according to myStatesman.

The park will be receiving an amphitheater and lawn that can seat 5,000 people.

Hamilton Cast changes up ‘America the Beautiful’ lyrics at Super Bowl

“Hamilton” actresses Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones rearranged the lyrics to “America the Beautiful” at Sunday night’s Super Bowl performance.

“And crown thy good with brotherhood, and sisterhood, from sea to shining sea,” was stated in the song lyrics.

Watch the full performance here.