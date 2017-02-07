Texas State student travels the country to capture moments

1 of 7

One Texas State student has traveled across the country with a camera in hand to photograph the world’s biggest marathons, Snoop Dogg and scenery.

Tony Sutherland, advertising sophomore, has photographed scenes in New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, Canada, Hawaii, Denver, Tulsa and more. His work has been published by Runner Triathlete News, the Association of Texas Photography Instructors, The University Star and more.

The 19-year-old from the Dallas area became interested in photography at a young age. In kindergarten, he entered the PTA Reflections Photo Contest on a whim.

“My scene was pretty much kids doing dangerous stuff on the playground—hanging off of monkey bars and jumping off of the slide,” Sutherland said. “That advanced to state. So I was five years old and had my pictures displayed at the Capitol Building in Austin.”

In high school, Sutherland played varsity football and worked on the yearbook staff. He gives credit to his high school yearbook advisor for influencing him to pursue photography.

Leah Waters, former Creekview High School yearbook advisor, said Sutherland’s skills stood out in a crowd, which is why she chose him to be the yearbook’s editor-in-chief at his school in Carrollton.

“He was by far the best candidate,” Waters said. “He is the best example of a collaborative leader, and he brings an energy that gets everyone excited. I did not have to teach him, but he had a desire to learn things.”

Waters said she saw something unique when it came to Sutherland’s photography. He never settled for mediocre images and dedicated time to making sure the photos were perfect.

“He’s kind of like Kanye West, because you never know what he is going to do next,” Waters said. “You can’t deny that the guy is good at what he does. Some people surprise you with where they end up in life—he isn’t one of them.”

Now, Sutherland spends his time working for Marathonfoto, a premier photography team for athletic races. The company has been shooting races for 35 years with over 3,000 races and 150 professional photographers—including Sutherland.

“I’ve basically been a professional race photographer since my sophomore year of high school,” Sutherland said.

When he began working for Marathonfoto, he would photograph at local races in Dallas and Austin. However, he has advanced to shooting the New York City Marathon, the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend and more.

The Las Vegas Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon has been one of Sutherland’s favorite opportunities so far. The series combines live bands, challenging race courses, cheer teams and more, to provide a festival feel to participants. Snoop Dogg was one of the headlining artists for 2016.

“Through the company, I got to do PR shots and photograph the Snoop Dogg concert,” Sutherland said. “I was in the VIP section with security, and almost could have high-fived him.”

If Sutherland could choose a dream job, it would include photographing the daily lives of his favorite musicians.

Jay Sutherland, director of sales and marketing for Marathonfoto, said his 19-year-old son didn’t need his help in order to work his way up to the position he is in now.

“I’ve been proud of him because of the person he is,” Jay Sutherland said. “If he never touched a camera, what makes me proud is that he is very driven toward perfection.”

His dad said the company is responsible for photographing thousands of runners during each race, and it is very challenging. He said Marathonfoto photographers took 1.5 million photos at one race, and his son contributed quality work to that number.

“He’s alongside people that have been doing this for 30 years, and we wouldn’t put him up there if he wasn’t good enough to perform at the level of these experienced senior photographers,” Jay Sutherland said. “What makes me proud is that same passion carries over to whatever type of work he enjoys.”

Other than shooting big marathons, Tony Sutherland has photographed many local sports teams. Through Peacock Sport Photos, his dad’s company, he photographs high school football games as well as the team photos for picture day. In addition, he has photographed college football for the University of Texas and Rice University.

Although he enjoys shooting sports and races, the 19-year-old photographer’s real passion lies in artistic photography.

“That’s where I have the most fun and get to be creative,” Tony Sutherland said.

Being able to travel across the country has been a rewarding experience, but the 19-year-old said taking a helicopter ride through the mountains of Banff, Canada, was another one of his favorite opportunities.

Tony Sutherland said coming to San Marcos for college was just another new place for him to capture. He enjoys photographing Purgatory Creek and other local nature scenes. He has been able to learn from other students.

“Anyone can be a good photographer. Go out and experiment with a camera,” Tony Sutherland said. “Go out and have terrible photo shoots where you have not one picture you like, then know for the next shoot to learn from it and get better.”