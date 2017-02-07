Sports Feb. 7

Gilder-Tilbury moves into Bobcats’ Career Top 10 Scoring at UTA

Despite the 76-61 loss to UTA Saturday evening, senior forward, Kavin Gilder-Tilbury scored 15 points during the game. This scoring placed Gilder-Tilbury in 10th place on the Texas State career scoring list. He now has 1,166 points in his Bobcat career.

Women’s basketball takes win in Arlington

The women’s basketball team beat UTA on Feb. 4 with a score of 75-69. The Bobcats had a shooting percentage of near 50 in the match against the third place team in the Sun Belt Conference. Texas State is now 6-4 in the conference, and will play its next match on Feb. 9. against Arkansas State

Women’s tennis match postponed

The women’s tennis team had its game postponed at home against UTSA. This was going to be the second home game of the season which was scheduled for 3 p.m. on Feb. 4. However, due to the weather the match was cancelled. The match against UTSA will be rescheduled for a later date.

Softball season starts this weekend

The softball team kicks off its season this weekend at the Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats will be hosting the annual CenturyLink Classic which includes Abilene Christian, Texas Tech, Iowa and Texas A&M—Corpus Christi. The first game will start on Feb. 10 at 3 p.m.

Track and field competed in last indoor meet

The track and field team competed in its last indoor meet for the 2017 season. The Bobcats traveled to Birmingham, Alabama, to compete at the Jaguar Invitational. It was the last indoor meet in the Sun Belt Conference as the Bobcats get ready to compete in the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships starting on Feb. 20.