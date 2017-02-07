Headlines Feb. 7

Make EPA great again hearing

San Antonio Congressman Lamar Smith has scheduled a committee hearing next week to examine the Environmental Protection Agency’s process for assessing science in combination with its decision-making activities.

Groups will discuss how the agency intends to focus on environmental protection while protecting public health with the reliance of science.

Removal of Johnson Amendment in discussion

President Donald Trump has made statements to remove the Johnson Amendment which prohibits all tax-exempt nonprofits from endorsing or opposing any political candidate.

The amendment was named after Texas State alumni Lyndon B. Johnson. If repealed, it will give tax-exempt non-profits such as charities, universities and churches the opportunity to engage in campaign activities, endorse political candidates and donate funds to support campaigns.

Bobcats Stream Team meeting on campus

Bobcats Stream Team will have its first meeting of the 2017 Spring semester at Texas State’s Ivey-Moore House Conference Room 5 p.m. Feb. 9.

The student organization reviews water quality monitoring while focusing on enhancing environmental stewardship.

Committee approves ‘sanctuary’ bill

On Thursday, Feb. 2, at a State Affairs Committee hearing more than 600 people testified against Senate Bill 4, which aims to eliminate cities and counties declaring themselves “sanctuary” communities.

After 16 hours of various testimonies that included unauthorized immigrants, the senate approved the bill which was sent to the full Senate to discuss next week.

Valentine special at massage salon

Salud Massage & Healing Arts is having a Valentine’s Day sale.

Residents will have an opportunity to get treatments that include reflexology, message therapy and yoga through discounted purchases of gift cards.

Valentine’s Day love film

The Spot Cinema Eatery and Social Haus invites residents to celebrate love with a free-movie night on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The theater will be screening The Notebook, a romantic film starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams. The movie will begin at 8 p.m.