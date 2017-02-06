Supreme Court granted authority to review parking appeals

The Student Government Supreme Court has joined the university’s Parking Services to oversee parking appeals in order to give Bobcats a voice in the citation process.

In the summer of 2016, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Garcia and the Student Body President Andrew Homann decided to review the activities of other student governments across the nation to see what more could be done to represent the student body. By November 2016, after many reviews had taken place, the Supreme Court was granted the power to evaluate parking appeals.

“We saw that most supreme courts around the country have the ability to review parking permits,” Garcia said. “We worked on it all summer, and finally, after the student Senate and President Trauth evaluated it, we were granted the power to review the permits.”

Previously, one faculty member, one parking services officer and one member of the student government would review the appeals. However, studies found that more often than not, none of the students or faculty members were actually reviewing the appeals.

“This would leave the parking services officer to make a decision,” Garcia said. “But the whole point of having a student take part in the review process was to ensure that the students would have a voice in the appealing process. That’s why Andrew and I really wanted to put this under the duties of the Supreme Court.”

The panel for parking appeals consists of the entire supreme court; Chief Justice Garcia and six associate justices. The justices split up the appeals, usually 20-40 cases, and make decisions on whether or not to additionally review the case, or let the ticket remain.

“This is just another way that student government is trying to better serve the students,” said Associate Justice Emilio Levario. “Faculty parking is so different than student parking and parking officers have to enforce the rules as much as possible, so having a panel of students review the parking appeals is a very good thing because we can empathize with (students).”

Before a student can appeal a ticket to the Supreme Court, he or she must first go to parking services and inform the department of the decision to appeal. Parking services then ranks the appeal as first level. Next, a parking services officer will review the ticket and determine the eligibility of dismissal. If the student is not satisfied with the decision of the officer, he or she can then appeal to the Supreme Court which will make the final decision.

According to Stephen Prentice, parking services director, the Supreme Court has been doing a great job with its new responsibility, and believes it is a much more reliable process.

“I am very grateful that the Supreme Court has assumed this responsibility,” Prentice said. “I believe the ticket appeals process is much more credible when it is students listening to other students’ appeals.”

There is one condition to appealing to the Supreme Court: the student must pay the fine of the ticket first. If the ticket is overturned, the student will receive a refund for the paid ticket.

“I paid the fine and tried to appeal, but they said my reason wasn’t a worthy excuse,” said Elaina Walzel, music sophomore. “I think the Supreme Court taking on the parking appeals cases is a great idea because these are serious students reviewing student parking appeals. They understand that sometimes tickets are wrongfully given.”

The Supreme Court reviews cases on the first Wednesday of every month. February’s meeting consisted of cases from December and January.