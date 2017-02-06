Starting off the season right

The Texas State men’s track and field indoor season is underway, and individuals are already stepping up.

In just the third week of the season, T’Mond Johnson, sophomore thrower, has already made a name for himself.

Johnson was named the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Field Athlete of the Week after two strong opening meets.

Johnson said he was excited, and is ready for what this season throws at him.

“I actually didn’t find out until our team meeting and I was pretty excited when our coach announced it to the team,” Johnson said. “It was nice all the hard work was paying off and being recognized by others so it was definitely a proud moment.”

In the span of just two weeks, Johnson posted a new personal best in shot put with a throw of 17.44 meters.

With that throw, he claimed second at the Texas A&M Invitational. The throw also ranks first in the conference and is the fourth-best in school history.

One thing all athletes, including Johnson, have a hard time with is consistency. He knows he needs to pick it up, and is something that he is working on this season.

Johnson will have a couple bad throws first, before he starts to pick it up. It is something he hopes to work on this season.

“I just want to be more consistent in meets,” Johnson said. “I usually start slow, and then pick it up heading into the final three rounds. I would really like to have big throws in the first three rounds and pick it up from there.”

Johnson is competing in his second year as a Bobcat, and already has one ring under his belt.

Last season, the men’s team put up enough points together to take home the title of the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Champions.

Texas State’s championship win was one for the books. It was not expected that the Bobcats would take home the title.

Johnson said the team knows they have a huge target on their backs, and are known as the team to beat.

He was a part of getting his team that championship ring as he competed in the shot put and weight throw.

In the weight throw event, Johnson set his personal record as a Bobcat with a throw of 15.00 meters.

“Personally I feel that I still have a lot left in me to do better,” Johnson said. “I just want to make sure I am doing everything necessary to compete at the highest level when the time comes.”

Johnson also set new personal bests in the hammer and discus throw in the outdoor season.

In the hammer throw, Johnson recorded a personal best with a throw of 44.41 meters. For the discus throw, he recorded 46.64 meters.

“As the season progresses, I just want to do as best I can and try to reach goals I set at the beginning of the season.” Johnson said.

This is only the beginning of the season for Johnson, and he is going to do everything he can to make sure that he stays at his best.