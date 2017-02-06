Professor returns from Italy after research

Dr. Joellen Coryell, associate professor in the College of Education at Texas State, has returned to the university for the spring semester after completing her research on cross-cultural and adult education in conjunction with faculty from the University of Padova.

Texas State University and the University of Padova, located in northern Italy’s Veneto region, signed a memorandum of understanding in effort to conduct collaborative scientific research on cross-cultural education, graduate and adult education.

Coryell has spent over two years traveling between Padova and San Marcos. The partnership began between Coryell and Professor Monica Fedeli from the University of Padova. The partners had previously met at a conference before deciding to create a collaboration between the schools.

“We looked at different types of learning methods, teaching methods,” Coryell said. “We looked at formal and informal processes for learning and teaching internationally diverse students.

Additionally, Coryell said the research focused on ways faculty prepare to teach international students.

Coryell said she looked at the use of learning contracts, interactive lecturing methods and a cross-national study on learning as an adult in a different culture. The overall goal of the research was to look at the current methods used in adult learning, measure the qualitative benefits of cross-cultural experiences and see what other methods can be applied.

Coryell took some of her graduate students to Italy with her on one of her research trips to the University of Padova. The study abroad office assisted in finding grant funding for for these students with additional support from the CLAS department.

Brittany Davis is a graduate student in adult education. Davis was one of about 10 students who participated in Coryell’s research abroad as apart of their course work.

“If I hadn’t gone on the trip I would not have become so interested in other topics outside of my normal coursework, adult education is sort of a personal interest now.” Davis said. Davis intends to pursue a career in adult education within American prisons.

Dr. Ryan Buck, assistant vice president of International Affairs at Texas State, said some of the grant money that helps students study abroad is paid for by small student fees every semester. About $300,000 a year is given to students to study abroad, internship abroad and research abroad.

“I think Dr. Coryell’s work is exceptionally good,” Buck said. “We are working with a group that runs a special survey called the BEVI survey. She is one of the only scholars working on the BEVI with us right now.”

BEVI stands for Beliefs, Events and Values Inventory. According to Buck, the best way to understand the value of research and study abroad is through this survey. The survey focuses on what the student’s life was before versus after the experience.

Alyssa Wakefield, English sophomore, participated in faculty-led study abroad during Summer 2016. She stayed among other Texas State students at Canterbury Christ Church University where she took two political science courses.

“I have a much better hold on how the world is now,” Wakefield said. “It affected the way I decided what I wanted to do with my life.”

With aspirations to become an English teacher, Wakefield said her study abroad has affected the way she will teach in the future.

Each semester, the Study Abroad Office organizes several Study Abroad Fairs and invites students to learn about different programs.