Alkek exhibit seeks to empower veterans

In an effort to empower and raise student awareness of the veteran population at Texas State, an exhibit containing war memorabilia has been put on display on the first floor of Alkek Library.

The display features items collected by the veteran population at Texas State, and includes war medals, uniforms, newspapers and other memorabilia that date back as far as World War II. The exhibit, entitled “Memories from My Duffel Bag,” was put together through the efforts of university seminar lecturer Dana Holmes, whose steadfast devotion to uplifting veterans of the community is rooted in her husband’s experience as a Vietnam veteran.

“My husband’s a Vietnam veteran—Marine—and we’ve been on (a) journey of healing together almost 40 years. This was before we knew about PTSD, or anything like that, so I have educated myself as much as I could to see how to help my husband,” Holmes said.

Holmes has encountered many students with family in the military and recognized a common pattern in her years as public school teacher. Many of these men and women in the service would come back and never talk about their experience.

“I met a young man last fall and he had just come back from Iraq. He was having a very difficult time, and I’d sit and visit with him before classes. One day he said ‘I feel like I’m hiding in plain sight as a veteran, and I don’t know how to talk to the students, and they sure don’t know how to talk to me,’” Holmes said.

The experience stayed with Holmes, developing into the idea she took to the Common Experience committee, which meets each year to discuss a common theme to create dialogue among freshman students through the university seminar. This year the theme for the Common Experience is “A Century of Conflict: Dialogue on the U.S. Experiences of War since 1917.”

Holmes wrote a proposal to the library for an exhibit case and used the one on the first floor to tell stories reflecting the lives and experiences of veterans. After she submitted her proposal, Holmes made connections on campus that helped her reach out to the veteran population to put together the exhibit.

“We had our original meeting in October. I sent out an email to the veteran population, and within two or three weeks, we had a mass amount of artifacts,” said Blake Holbrook, Outreach Coordinator for Tutor Corps.

Holbrook, also a veteran, served from 2002 to 2005 as Army infantry at the Demilitarized Zone on the border of North and South Korea and in Baghdad.

With so many items in their possession, Holmes and Holbrook went to work sorting through the pieces, taking over a month to organize them into different sections that highlight the Vietnam War, service women in the military, soldiers lost in combat, among others.

Their efforts have not gone unnoticed and have been appreciated as a part of what the university does to recognize the sizeable veteran population.

“I’ve been here for five and a half years. I’ve seen the university’s presence and their commitment to veterans grow, and it’s due to great people like Mrs. Holmes. You’ve got some advocates here that there’s no end to their energy and their support for students and veterans,” said Michael Hart, president of the Veterans Alliance of Texas State.

Hart, currently a graduate student in the school of social work, said he understands the difficulty that grips many veterans seeking to come back into the classroom and thinks the exhibit is a way to help ease that process.

“That’s a big barrier for any university to be able to support veterans and help them to be successful,” Hart said. “And it’s exactly these kinds of things where we can start to build those bridges and start to have that understanding of each other.”

“Memories from My Duffel Bag” will run through to March 26 and continue to feature new pieces as Holmes meets with veterans who wish to share their stories.