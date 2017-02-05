Men’s basketball drops to UTA

The Texas State men’s basketball team fell short to the UT Arlington Mavericks, 76-61, Saturday on the road.

The Bobcats are now 6-4 in the Sun Belt Conference, and have an overall record of 13-9.

With a three-pointer to start the game off, Ojai Black, senior guard, placed the Bobcats ahead, 3-2. This was the only lead they had during the game.

UTA then answered with six straight points, but were quickly responded to with a jumper from Nijal Pearson, freshman guard, and another three-pointer from Black. This tied the game 8-8.

After going back and forth, UTA took a 14-0 run for five minutes before the Bobcats came back and earned some points on the board.

Eventually, the Bobcats were able to shorten the gap to 28-20 after a layup from Nedeljko Prijovic, freshman forward, and a fast break slam dunk from Kavin Gilder-Tilbury, senior forward.

They continued to keep an eight-point gap until the 1:33 mark, after Pearson knocked down a 3-pointer from the left corner.

With 36.1 seconds in the game, Black knocked down two free throws, which held the Mavs to a single-digit deficit going into halftime.

The Bobcats started the second half with a two-pointer from Gilder-Tilbury, but were answered by the Mavs with 7-0 run. This extended the score to double digits.

Gilder-Tilbury ended the game with a team-high of 15 points. Black also shot into double digits with 10 points, all in the first half. Pearson contributed nine points and Prijovic had six.

Immanuel King, junior forward, led the Bobcats with seven rebounds. Bobby Conley, senior guard, and Prijovic contributed two steals each.

The Bobcats will be back at home Saturday against Little Rock. The conference game’s tipoff is set for 4:30 pm at Strahan Coliseum.