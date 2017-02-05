Bobcats take win in Arlington

The Texas State women’s basketball team took the win away from UT Arlington with a score of 75-69 after taking the lead in the first quarter.

Currently the Bobcats are in sixth place of the Sun Belt Conference with the win against UT Arlington, who are in third. Texas State is now 11-10 in the season, and have a 6-4 record in the Sun Belt Conference.

The Bobcats had a near 50 percent shooting percentage and lead in rebounds throughout the game to take the win in Arlington.

Texas State lead in all aspects of the game, and lead in rebounds which helped in the game. The Bobcats had 40 rebounds, 10 more than UTA.

Taeler Deer, junior guard, had a season-high of 25 points in the game which helped the Bobcats get the lead early. Toshua Leavitt, sophomore guard, also helped the team with 20 points throughout the game.

Also having double-digit performances were Erin Peoples, senior forward, and Ericka May, junior forward. Both teammates each had a total of 11 points for the night.

Texas State went into halftime with 36-points on the board, while UTA had 22-points. The second half was the last time the Bobcats would take the lead in a quarter.

In the last two quarters, the Mavericks scored a total of 47-points in the game which was more than the Bobcats. However, the late comeback was not enough to take the win away from the Bobcats.

Texas State secured its win at the free throw line. They had a 65.2 percentage at the line and made five attempts down the stretch.

In the final 30 seconds of the game, UTA scored seven points to try and gain momentum in the game. However, the Mavericks were unsuccessful in the end and lost the game at home against the Bobcats.

The Bobcats return home after playing three games on the road. Texas State will host Arkansas State on Feb. 9 at noon at Strahan Coliseum looking to add another win under their belt.