The Scene Feb. 4-6

Heat Boot Camp coming to San Marcos

Heat Boot Camp will open in the former Hays County Justice Center in San Marcos this spring, according to Community Impact.

The fitness studio will offer personal and group training, and a variety of coaching styles.

Heat Boot Camp will be located at 110 E. MLK Drive.

Public library offers free tax aide

Low and moderate-income individuals can get help filing their tax returns from trained AARP volunteers at the San Marcos Public Library.

This free walk-in service will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 4.

Birding hikes every first Saturday of the month

Outdoorsy locals can enjoy the sunrise and beautiful sights on Feb. 4 at a monthly birding hike. The hikes change locations each Saturday and are guided by Stephen Ramirez, local photographer and unicycle enthusiast.

More information can be found through stephen@birdsiview.org.

Local farmer’s market

The local farmer’s market is a free weekly event that provides an outlet for Central Texas farmers to market their crops to customers.

All items sold are fresh, homemade and homegrown. The local market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 4.

Super Bowl watch party at George’s

Students are invited to watch the Super Bowl from 5-9 p.m. Feb. 5. The game will be on the big screen in the LBJ Student Center at George’s.

Free snacks, drinks and door prizes will be available for guests to partake in.

Cody Canada and The Departed playing at Gruene Hall

Cody Canada is the lead in his four-piece band, The Departed. The band plays a mixture of rock and country music. The Departed will be performing at 10:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels. Doors will open at 8 p.m.