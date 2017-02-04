Sports Feb. 4-6

Bobcat named to the All-Conference team

Jonathan Ortega, sophomore infielder, was named to the 2017 Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference Team. There were 14 players from all over the Sun Belt Conference named to the team, and Ortega was the only player to represent the Bobcats. Ortega was also one of only two sophomores named to the team.

Hardy selected as athlete of the week

Texas State women’s track and field team member, Tramesha Hardy, was named Sun Belt Conference Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week. Hardy recorded three top SBC times at the Adidas Classic in Nebraska last weekend. The Bobcats will finish up the regular indoor season this Sunday at the Jaguar Invitational in Birmingham, Alabama.

Above The Rim podcast available now

The weekly Above The Rim podcast is now available. This week, broadcasters Brant Freeman and Bill Culhane talk about the Texas State women’s basketball team. They will talk about the season the Bobcats have had so far, and the upcoming game against UTA on Feb. 4. Zenarae Antoine, head women’s basketball coach, is a special guest on this episode and will talk about her recruiting philosophies for the team.

Soccer adds twins to the 2017 roster

The Texas State soccer team signed a total of 10 high school athletes to the 2017 roster. With the new additions, Texas State now has a set of twins playing for the team. Holly Streber and Kayla Streber are sisters from Vandegrift High School in Austin that will be starting their Bobcat careers in the fall.

Bobcats travel to Arlington

The Texas State men’s basketball team heads will take on UTA. Tipoff will begin at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at Arlington. The Bobcats are currently on a three-game win streak, and are looking to add another win to their record. Texas State is 6-3 in the Sun Belt Conference and 13-8 overall.