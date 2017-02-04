Headlines Feb. 4-6

City is accepting student internship applications

The City of San Marcos Communication Office is seeking student internship applications for positions including videography.

If students are interested in working with the city, applicants can send resumes and samples of work communications@sanmarcostx.gov.

Gang members arrested for burglary at medical distribution

San Marcos Police offers arrested five men who allegedly broke into a medical supply distribution center early morning on Friday.

At approximately 4 a.m., officers from the police department responded to a burglary alarm at a business in the 2000 block of Medical Parkway where a safe was removed from the building. After obtaining footage surveillance, police arrested the five men, some of which were confirmed gang members.

Meadows Center hosts Texas Water Symposium

The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment, Texas Public Radio and Hill County Alliance are partnering to shed light on ways to protect the water system at the Texas Water Symposium Thursday, Feb. 23.

Speakers will give their perspectives on ways to conserve water and benefit watershed protection programs on the local and global scale. The event will be at the LBJ Teaching Theater from 7-8:30 p.m., according to the San Marcos Mercury.