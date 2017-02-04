Business Feb. 4-6

Residents can send love letters at romantic spot downtown

After downtown San Marcos was named one of the most romantic downtown destinations in the country by Main Street America, residents now have an opportunity to send a love letter to their significant other at the most romantic area downtown: Kissing Alley.

According to Corridor News, the city has installed a mailbox in Kissing Alley, located at 121 E. Hopkins that will be open to all residents until Feb. 14, according to San Marcos Corridor News

Price Center hosts romantic dinner

To provide a romantic event for Valentine’s Day, The Price Center is hosting a dinner service in the Center’s Tea Room from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The event will feature Mediterranean- inspired options. Reservations are required and seating is limited for the event.

Exhibition reception honors community veterans

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the “Memories from My Duffel Bag” exhibition reception will be from 5-7 p.m. at Alkek Library.

The exhibition honors Texas State veterans, as well as those who are still serving our country. The reception will include refreshments catered by Root Cellar Bakery and is free and open to the public.