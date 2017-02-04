Baseball adds 12 new freshmen to roster

With the 2017 season approaching, the Texas State men’s baseball team is preparing for the new year by combining both returning players with new ones.

At the end of every season, there are players who leave the team to graduate, get drafted and/or leave their collegiate athlete days behind. However, the beginning of each season also brings along new faces for the team.

The 2017 baseball roster has officially been set, and this year the team has welcomed on 12 aspiring freshmen athletes.

Many of the new players proved their spot on the team after success this past fall season.

Head Baseball Coach Ty Harrington said he is looking forward to a great season with the new guys.

“What we’re looking for is guys who are going to be incredibly competitive, unbelievable teammates,” Harrington said. “I think the new guys that were here in the fall showed signs that that’s what kind of guys they were going to be.”

Although the new players will bring new talent to the team, a mixture of diverse skills will be beneficial for the team overall.

“I thought they matched in great with the team of our current players,” Harrington said. “It’s always nice in transition because then they start to believe in what the returning players have and it just makes everything move a lot smoother.”

New players are not automatically going to be superstars on the team, but the Bobcats’ baseball staff does their best to work with all of the players to better their abilities.

“The challenge is getting to know somebody new and learning what their needs are and learning how to coach them,” Harrington said. “And then vice versa—them trying to get to know you and what my expectations are.”

The team gained 10 pitchers, left-handed and right-handed, one infielder/outfielder and one outfielder.

Harrington said that all of them have stepped their game up, and he is hoping for great things to help his team get better.

“There’s going to be some guys on the mound that are going to have to really really step up,” Harrington said. “We’re looking for big things from all of them.”

While the new players prepare to step onto the baseball field for the first time as college athletes, the entire team is hoping for a successful season.

“As always, we’re trying to win championships,” Harrington said. “We have to overachieve. It’s certainly inspiring all of us right now. So far I think they’ve overachieved in their work.”

The freshmen players are:

Jack Woodland, outfield

Cole Coffey, infield/outfield

Adam Ivey, left-handed pitcher

Shane Daughtey, right-handed pitcher

Weston Seay, right-handed pitcher

Nicholas Fraze, right-handed pitcher

Peyton Reich, right-handed pitcher

Brock Bosse, left-handed pitcher

Zachary Leigh, right-handed pitcher

Noah Walker, right-handed pitcher

Alex Klitsas, right-handed pitcher

Kevin Graff, left-handed pitcher

Baseball season kicks off on Feb. 17 with the Bobcats hosting their first game-series against Purdue University.