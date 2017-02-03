The Scene Feb. 3

Movie night at George’s: “The Edge of Seventeen”

A free screening of “The Edge of Seventeen” will take place from 8-10 p.m. Feb. 3. at George’s in the LBJ Student Center.

The dramatic comedy is a coming-of-age film starring Hailee Steinfeld as Nadine, an awkward high school junior whose life turns around after forming an unexpected friendship with a boy.

Social media introductory classes at the San Marcos Public Library

The San Marcos Public Library will offer introductory social media courses for those interested in learning about different platforms. The classes will be held on the first Friday of each month at 10 a.m. Twitter will be discussed Feb. 3.

For more information call the library at 512-393-8200.



Sweetheart’s Dance at the San Marcos Activity Center

The San Marcos Activity Center will have a Sweetheart’s Dance for adults with disabilities on from 7-10 p.m. Feb. 3. The Valentine-themed dance party will have concessions, door prizes and a DJ. This is a free event open to ages 18 and up.

For more information call the San Marcos Activity Center at 512-393-8400.

Acoustic Fridays at Root Cellar Bakery

Indie-Rock group Canvas People will perform a rare acoustic show from 8-10 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Root Cellar Bakery. Canvas People recently released its newest EP “City Boy Slump” in November.

The Root Cellar Bakery is located at 142 N. LBJ Dr. in San Marcos. Happy hour specials will be available from 6-8 p.m.

Eddie Durham Concert at the Hill Country Jazz Festival

The 2017 Hill Country Jazz Festival will offer a special concert featuring an all-star big band as part of the Eddie Durham Celebration. The concert will be held from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 3 in Evans Auditorium.

The all-star band will feature members of the Count Basie Orchestra. Conrad Herwig. NEA jazz master, will also speak at the event.