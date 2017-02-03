The Pulse Feb. 3

New beer lineup announced at Buda brewery

Buda’s Two Wheel Brewing Co. is set to open sometime in February, and management just announced its first lineup of beers, according to Community Impact.

A blonde ale, pale ale, amber ale and a porter will be served at the brewery. Occasionally, Two Wheel Brewing Co. will host food trucks. For more information, call 512-361-3401.

Local hotel owner disapproves of new Gumby’s location

Gumby’s on Guadalupe has been planning to move to a new location on W. Hopkins Street in order to have a bigger space with a bar. However, Crystal River Inn owner Cathy Dillon disapproves of the new location because of its proximity to the historic district.

She has started a petition, according to Corridor News. To show support for Gumby’s visit City Hall at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7.

Where to watch the Super Bowl in Austin

As Super Bowl Sunday approaches, students may want to make plans to watch the game. Many Austin bars will screen the game, such as Punch Bowl Social, Irene’s, Corner Bar, Ego’s, Dirty Dog Bar, Flying Saucer and more.

The Bowl will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 5.

Black History Month events in Austin

February is Black History Month, and Austin is home to many events for this special celebration. The Carver Museum and Cultural Center will host Black Banner Day at 6 p.m. Feb. 7. In addition, the museum will honor the civil rights act at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 with a celebration.

A Blues and Jazz fundraiser will be held at 4 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Millennial Youth Entertainment Complex, according to Austin Woman Magazine.

Texas has first transgender official

The mayor of New Hope came out as transgender in an open letter to residents on the town’s website.

Jess Herbst took over the role after the previously appointed mayor died. She is now the first openly transgender official in the state’s history, according to Texas Observer.