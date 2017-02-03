Sports Feb. 3

National Signing Day

National Signing Day was on Feb. 1, and for the Texas State football team, this day impacted them greatly. The 2017 roster will now consist of 25 new student athletes, along with returners from the previous season. Players for the defensive and offensive lines, quarterbacks and defensive secondary positions were signed to the Bobcats.

Soccer signs new players for 2017 season

The women’s soccer team announced the addition of 10 players for the upcoming 2017 season. Head Coach Kat Conner announced the 2017 class on Feb. 1, National Signing Day. The new additions to the team hope to start the season off right, and strive for the championship game in the fall.

Women’s tennis to host UTSA

The women’s tennis team won its first dual match of the spring against McNeese State 4-3, Sunday at the Bobcat Tennis Complex. This victory improved the team’s record to 2-0. Texas State will host UTSA Feb. 4 at 3 pm for its second home match.

Track and field compete in Alabama

The men and women’s track and field team head to Birmingham, Alabama on Feb. 5 to compete in the last indoor meet of the season. The Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships are fast approaching starting on Feb. 20. The team is ready to compete and hopes to take home another championship title.03