Senate issues hiring freeze on public institutions

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott imposed a hiring freeze on state agencies and institutions of higher education.

The freeze prevents these agencies from posting job openings and from filling vacant positions until the end of August. The freeze is a means to provide a surplus of $200 million to meet the budgets of other priorities.

“Just as families have to balance needs versus wants, so must we,” Abbott said during his address.

Positions in these agencies that are not state funded are exempt from the freeze. The Department of Family and Protective Services is also exempt because, as Abbott noted, over 100 children died in the Child Protective Services system in 2016.

While universities are included in the freeze, the Texas Tribune reported around 30 percent of funding for public institutions come from state funding, so it is possible that some hiring can continue where funding comes from within the school.

During a faculty senate meeting Wednesday, Feb. 1, senate members expressed concerns toward the freeze. Members said they were concerned if the freeze affected already-hired faculty whose contracts have not started yet.

President Denise Trauth and the provost heard these concerns. Both officials responded they are working to understand these concerns and figure out a solution. Whether the freeze affects these new hires or not is currently unknown.

Additionally, President Trauth estimated around four percent of Texas State University’s proposed budget will be cut by the state. Currently, this estimate