Headlines Feb. 3

Dog involved in infant death euthanized

The German shepherd who took the life of a two-month-old child last month has been euthanized per owners’ request.

After the owners submitted paperwork and a request for euthanasia, the SMPD and San Marcos Animal Control were notified who carried out the euthanasia. The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

Missing salamander reward Now $20,000

The reward for helping find hundreds of missing salamanders has been raised to $20,000 after more donations were made to the reward money, according to My San Antonio

353 Texas blind salamanders disappeared from a federal facility in San Marcos over Thanksgiving break and the investigation is ongoing. The reward will be given to anyone who has information leading to the arrest of who is responsible for the missing salamanders.

Husband sets fire to garage after wife fails to make dinner

San Antonio Police made an arrest Jan. 31 in a second-degree felony arson case, after Mario Arredondo set his garage on fire because his wife did not make him dinner according to My San Antonio.

Arredondo put out the fire with a water hose before fleeing the scene while his wife called 911. Arredondo is being held at a $15,000 bond.

Senate panel approves 3 nominees to UT board

The state Senate Nominations Committee approved Gov. Greg Abbott’s three nominees for the University of Texas System Board of Regents, according to the Austin American Statesman.

The vote was a unanimous 5-0 vote, even though many lawmakers expressed frustration that there were no African-Americans to be found on the board.