Business Feb. 3

Kyle Depot & Museum celebrating 100th birthday

The newly restored Kyle Depot & Museum is celebrating its 100th anniversary on Feb. 11 and is inviting the public to attend.

The museum will be offering free tours, cake and cookies and the showing of the “Next Stop Kyle” documentary from 1-3 p.m., according to San Marcos Corridor News.

Summer musical theatre boot camp auditions at Price Center

The Price Center in San Marcos is hosting auditions for the Summer Musical Theatre Bootcamp production of “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” this Saturday, Feb. 4. at 2:30 p.m.

The production is seeking young men and women ages 8-20 who should come prepared with a memorized song and short story, a head and shoulders photo and will be interviewed for a role in the production, according to San Marcos Corridor News.

Tickets are available for the 18th Annual Golden Sweetheart’s Ball

The City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting the 18th Annual Golden Sweethearts Ball for couples and singles age 50 and above.

The semi-formal event will be held Friday, Feb. 10 from 6-10 p.m. at the San Marcos Activity Center and will feature a dance with music by Sound Experience, a catered buffet style dinner, and door prizes that will be given away throughout the evening.

Austin isn’t keeping it weird

The city of Austin is attempting to pass a restriction that will impose earlier than normal curfews during SXSW music festival, which is the most profitable 10 days of the year for Austin bars and clubs, according to the Austin Chronicle.

Outdoor Music Venues has to apply for extended hour permits to maintain time sets.