The Scene Feb. 2

Basic nutritional Fit Talk on campus

Students are invited to learn about the foundations and basics of overall nutrition in a Fit Talk sponsored by Campus Recreation. The free lecture will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 in the Student Recreation Wet Classroom.

Understanding racial trauma and self care tips

Understanding the psychological effects of racial trauma can take a toll on personal well-being, and Counseling Center employees believe practicing self-care is an important step towards healing.

The Counseling Center will offer free help to students from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Feb. 2 in the LBJ Student Center Room 3-9.1.

Harry Potter marathon at George’s

Students are invited to throw it back this Thursday at George’s and watch two Harry Potter movies, which will eventually lead up to the new Fantastic Beasts film on Feb. 18.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire will be screened from 7-11 p.m. Jan. 2 at George’s in the LBJ Student Center.

Free yoga at the library

Every first Thursday from January through April, the San Marcos Public Library will host free yoga sessions with Francesca.

Yoga will be offered from 6-7 p.m. Jan. 5. For more information, call the library at 512-393-8200.

Local bands to perform at KIVA

KIVA Lounge and Bar will host local bands for a night of live music Feb. 2.

Local band Muff will kick off the night from 9-9:45 p.m., Austin group White Label Analog will play from 10:15-11 p.m., rock ‘n’ roll band Magic Rockers of Texas will perform from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and Austin-based band The Bad Invaders will go on from 1-2 a.m.