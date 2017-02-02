Texas State welcomes on 25 new Bobcats

Following a 2-10 season, Head Football Coach, Everett Withers, and his staff welcomed 25 new Bobcats on Feb. 1 for National Signing Day.

Although most of the student-athletes were high school seniors, the staff did not stray away from signing players with college football experience.

There were three athletes with college football experience. One was a senior transfer from Mississippi State and two were junior college transfers.

They also signed 22 players from Texas, two from Louisiana and one from Washington D.C.

The main focus of the coaches was to rebuild the defensive secondary, offensive and defensive lines and build the quarterback position.

They welcomed three linebackers, four linemen and four defensive backs, all on defense.

On the offense side of the ball, they signed four quarterbacks, five linemen, three wide receivers, one running back and one athlete who can play both wide receiver and running back.

Withers said he is proud of his coaching staff and how they went into the high schools and built relationships with others besides the athlete.

He emphasized the importance of relationships with high school coaches and guidance counselors who are a part of the recruits’ team.

“Recruiting is about relationships,” Withers said. “Our staff did an unbelievable job in the high schools this year, talking to the recruits, guidance counselors, and even the ladies behind the lunch counters.”

The Bobcats’ recruiting class was put together based on guys who not only loved the game, but were leaders on their team and in their school.

Coming from a winning program played a major part in the recruitment process as well.

“I think the biggest thing and the most critical thing going into the offseason was bringing some guys in who come from championship programs,” said Defensive Line Coach Antoine Smith. “Second, the goal was to bring big body athletic guys who were ultimate competitors and guys who love football.”

The Texas State football coaching staff is excited about their recruiting class, and the upcoming football season.

You can catch a glimpse of the team at the upcoming Maroon and Gold Spring game with the date and times to be announced.