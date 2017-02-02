Texas State shows off new recruits on signing day

National Signing Day is on Feb. 1 and athletes across the nation will sign a Letter of Intent to the college of their choice.

Head Coach Everett Withers will hold a showcase at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at Embassy Suites—San Marcos. There, Withers and his staff will preview the 2017 recruiting class and highlight their standouts and achievements as high school athletes.

The Bobcats recruited players from across Texas to add fresh faces and new talent to the 2017 roster.

Caeveon Patton, defensive tackle, has played football for as long as he can remember and is ready to sign a Letter of Intent for his new team.

“I am looking forward to starting a new journey with a lot of guys that want to do the same thing as me: to win a ring,” Patton said.

Patton is coming from Cuero High School in Cuero, which is about 75 miles from Bobcat Stadium.

He helped his team reach the 4A Division II semifinals his junior year after recovering from a knee injury.

During his time playing for the Gobblers, Patton was an All-District 15-4A, Division I first-team selection at tight end and on the defensive line.

He was also a second-team all-area pick on the defensive line.

Patton said he cannot wait to play for his new family.

“I am super excited because I am the first one in the family to go into Division I football,” Patton said. “I hope to play as a freshman, and show everyone that has doubted me what I am made of.”

Last season the Bobcats had a 2-10 overall record, and were 0-8 in the conference.

It was Withers’ first season as the Bobcats’ head coach, and he is looking to improve next season with recruiting young talent and holding open tryouts for students.

The tentative non-conference 2017 schedule for Texas State is up.

The first tentative matchup for the Bobcats will be against the Houston Baptist Huskies on Sept. 2. Another tentative match up to look forward to will be against the UTSA Roadrunners on Sept. 23.

With the start of his Bobcat career and start of a new journey approaching, Patton said he hopes to become a better man on and off the field.

“I hope to become a better leader than I am now, and become a way better football player,” Patton said. “I want to become a better student of the game, a better man and a better student in the classroom.”

Patton is excited for what the future brings for him as an athlete, and is counting down the hours until he can sign his Letter of Intent to become an official Texas State Bobcat.