Sports Feb. 2

Bobcat Access podcast available now

The latest episode of the 2016-17 Bobcat Access podcast is available now. On this edition, broadcasters Brant Freeman and Bill Culhane preview National Signing Day for Bobcat football. Former Texas State linebacker and current Carolina Panther David Mayo will discuss the upcoming season on this episode.

Walk-on tryouts for 2017 season

Texas State football tryouts are quickly approaching for the 2017 season. Tryouts will be held at 7 a.m. Feb. 13 in the South End Zone Football Complex of Bobcat Stadium. Each prospective prospect must be enrolled in at least 12 course hours with a minimum 2.6 GPA. Players must turn in a walk-on tryout packet by noon on Feb. 9 to be eligible.

Track and field teams compete in Alabama on Saturday

Texas State’s track and field teams will travel to Alabama Feb. 5 for the last indoor meet of the season, the Jaguar Invitational. The team had a successful meet at the Adidas Classic Jan. 28, recording 26 top 10 marks in the Sun Belt Conference.

Women’s tennis wins against McNeese State

The women’s tennis team won 4-3 in its first home match of 2017 on Jan. 29 against McNeese State. The Bobcats will play at home for the next five matches. Their opponents include the University of Texas at San Antonio, Stephen F. Austin, Northwestern State, Louisiana Tech and Incarnate Word. So far, the Bobcats have an overall and home record of 2-0.

Basketball to compete at UTA Saturday

Texas State’s basketball teams will travel to the University of Texas—Arlington Feb. 4. The women’s team will begin at 2 p.m., while the men will tip off at 4:30 p.m. The women’s team is hoping for a win after the loss against Coastal Carolina Jan. 28. The men’s team is currently on a three-game win streak.