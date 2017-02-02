Business Feb. 2

Kendra Scott gives to Hays County school

On Jan. 30, Austin-based jeweler Kendra Scott gave 20 percent of its proceeds to benefit the Hays CISD Education Foundation.

Attendees of the Kendra Gives Back event enjoyed beverages and snacks while participating in efforts to benefit local areas through each purchase of jewelry.

Healthcare services for needy community

Ascension Medical Mission at Home provides assistance to Hays County residents who lack access to medical, behavioral health, dental and vision care services.

According to Health News Texas, Hays Country suffers with a low number of physicians. In addition, nearly one in five residents are uninsured. The healthcare program aims to promote change with providing assistance to residents through its volunteer service.

Radio station kicks off dance party

San Marcos’ new volunteer-driven radio station KZSM has collaborated with various types of businesses in the downtown area. This weekend, it will partner with Stonewall Warehouse at 9 p.m. Feb. 4.

KZSM will provide a DJ to get the San Marcos community dancing. The fundraiser will benefit the new local radio station.

Texas governor issues hiring freeze

On Jan. 31, Gov. Greg Abbott imposed an immediate hiring halt on state agencies that will last until the end of August.

According to the Texas Tribune, this action bars agencies from posting new jobs or filling ones that are currently vacant. In result, Abbott believes this decision will free up about $200 million.