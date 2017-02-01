Valentine’s Day horror stories

By Amanda Heileman

Valentine’s Day is meant for love and romance, but things don’t always go as planned.

Valentino’s Pizza is the oldest pizzeria in San Marcos, and its name attracts customers for Valentine’s Day.

Three years ago, Daniel Moreland, general manager of Valentino’s Pizza, made a big mistake in preparation for the busy day.

Moreland and his crew stayed up until 3:00 a.m. making heart shaped pizza crusts, but almost all of those crusts had to be thrown away.

They forgot to season the pizza pans which resulted in heart shaped pizza shells to stick and go to waste. Moreland knew he needed to season the pans, but he and his crew were so tired they didn’t think about it.

“Every single one of those shells stuck to the bottom of that pan so that you couldn’t get the pizza off,” said Moreland. “It was a broken hearted day for pizzas.”

Chris Carter, general manager of Root Cellar Cafe, said the cafe has also had uncomfortable moments on Valentine’s Day.

The tables in Root Cellar are long, so most couples have to share a table.

“One of the parties at the table broke up in the middle of dinner. It was awkward but we got through it and it ended up being a nice dinner,” said Carter

Valentine’s Day isn’t all awkward moments.

“We’ve had proposals on Valentine’s Day—really sweet moments,” said Carter.

Monte Sheffield, the owner and chef at Palmer’s, said he has seen proposals take place at his restaurant.

“It’s really cool because the staff knows what’s going on and they’ll tell a few tables around, and those tables will hang out wanting to watch the whole thing go down,” said Sheffield. “It’s usually a huge roaring standing ovation.”

One Bobcat had his own horror story happen on Valentine’s Day.

Marshall Suniga, agriculture business and management major, said his worst Valentine’s Day was when his car died on the way to a movie.

“It was raining and we were hanging out for about 20 minutes, waiting for a train to cross the street, so I turned my car off while we were sitting there,” said Suniga. “I tried to turn it on and my car battery died.”

His car was the first one in line and there was a long line of cars behind.

Suniga’s parents had to pick him and his girlfriend up and bring the romance to an end.