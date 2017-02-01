The Scene Feb. 1

Joey Fauerso presents: Pretend This is a Trap

Joey Fauerso, artist and associate professor of art, will showcase an exhibit at the Texas State Gallery in the Joan Cole Mitte building.

In “Pretend This is a Trap,” Fauerso focuses her attention on material, process, symbolism and figuration.

The exhibit will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb 1-16.

World Cancer Day observance presentation

A panel discussion and multimedia presentation will take place Feb. 1 in observation of World Cancer Day. The presentation will offer awareness, advocacy and partnership to those who have been impacted by cancer or wish to learn more.

The event will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in Room 3-13.1 of the LBJ Student Center.

KTSW presents: Laugh Tracks



KTSW will round up several local stand-up comedians and DJs for the spring semester’s first Laugh Tracks. The event will take place from 7-10 p.m. Feb. 1 at George’s in the LBJ Student Center.

Stand-up performances will be presented by Chris Hills, Dylan John, Marshall Burrell and Eric Moore. Music will be provided by Gratum x DmoCobb.

Dr. Bushra Yasmin shares experiences in Pakistan

Dr. Bushra Yasmin, Fulbright visiting scholar, will be speaking about her experiences about living in Pakistan from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 1 in the San Marcos Public Library.

Dr. Yasmin is an economics professor at the Fatima Jinnah Women University in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. She received several awards including a Fulbright award for her post-doctorate work from Harvard University.

Reading event to be held at public library

The San Marcos Fire Department will host “Fired up About Reading” from 10-11 a.m. Feb. 1 at the San Marcos Public Library. Parents and children are welcome to attend. Children can listen to stories and have the opportunity to make a Valentine for local firefighters.

The San Marcos Public Library is located at 625 E. Hopkins. For more information, contact the library at 512-393-8200.