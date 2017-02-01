The Pulse Feb. 1

Family donates $3 million to establish mental health unit

A family announced it will donate $3 million to the Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas for mental health efforts, according to according to Corridor News.

The new mental health unit is expected to be complete by 2018 with 24 beds, an intensive outpatient program and more.

Depression, eating disorders, OCD and PTSD are among the illnesses that will be treated.

Austin business to clean up trail and give flowers to senior citizens

Austin business Marathon Real Estate will host Clean the Trail, followed by flower delivery to AGE of Central Texas residents, according to according to Corridor News.

Those interested in cleaning the trail will meet from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Feb. 23 at Shoal Creek Park, and the flowery delivery go on until 2 p.m.

Orangetheory Fitness now open

Orangetheory Fitness opened Jan. 26 on Wonder World Drive in San Marcos.

The fitness facility offers hour-long classes that provide weights, treadmills, rowing machines and more. For additional information, call 512-357-3057 or visit the website.

More Whatabuger sauces at H-E-B

Whataburger and H-E-B have teamed up to bring customers the fast food restaurant’s Buffalo Sauce, Spicy Ketchup and Fancy Ketchup in larger bottles.

Consumers can find their favorite Whataburger sauce at H-E-B locations, according to Austin 360. The larger 40-ounce bottles will be available soon, if not already in stores.