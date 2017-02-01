Sports Feb. 1

Women’s basketball hit the road this weekend

The Texas State women’s basketball team will compete against the University of Texas Arlington Feb. 4 in Arlington. The team played Coastal Carolina Jan. 28 and lost 48-64, which put the Bobcats’ overall record at 10-10. The Mavericks currently have an overall record of 15-4.

Women’s softball is picked second in preseason polls

The Texas State softball team was picked second in the Sun Belt Conference preseason poll Jan. 30. Texas State received 87 points, and came before South Alabama who had 80 points. The votes are cast by head coaches throughout the Sun Belt Conference. The first game for the Bobcats will be on Feb. 10 in the CenturyLink Classic at Bobcats Softball Stadium.

Bobcats beat Appalachian State

The Texas State men’s basketball team beat the Mountaineers 68-55 during their road game Jan. 30. The Bobcats also had their largest lead in 14 years starting the game off with 13-4 before Appalachian State was forced to take a timeout. The Bobcats are now at an overall 13-8, and 6-3 in the Sun Belt Conference.

Baseball season coming up

The countdown continues for the Bobcats as they prepare to host the first series of the season against Purdue University. The four-game series begins Feb. 17 with the first game starting at 6 p.m. The Bobcats will play two games against Purdue at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Feb.18, and one more against Purdue at 1 p.m. Feb. 19. To finish the four-game series, the team will face Baylor University at 6 p.m. Feb. 22.

Tennis prepares for I-35 rival

The Texas State women’s tennis comes off its 4-3 win against McNeese State to host its next game against I-35 rival, University Texas-San Antonio. The team will host the first six games of the spring season at the Bobcat Tennis Complex, and play its next game at 3 p.m. Feb. 4.