Headlines Feb. 1

Texas State Student Government meeting

On Monday, Jan. 30, Student Government had its second meeting of the semester.

Guest speaker Matt Flores, vice president of university advancement-communications, spoke to the organization about the future expansion of the LBJ Student Center ballroom and additional meeting spaces, as well as the expansion of Strahan Coliseum.

The organization welcomed three new senators: Elizabeth Peterson, Madison McDonald and Madison Prestwood.

The last order of business was a proposition to formally recognize the Senatorial Strutters for their appearance in the inaugural parade earlier this month.

The vote will be taken for this proposition at the next meeting on Feb. 6.

Citizens come together after mosque burned down

Victoria, Texas’, gold-domed mosque was burned to the ground Jan. 29. Hundreds of people showed up just a day later to pray, worship and show support.

Citizens from all over the state provided love and unity to the community that worshiped in the Islamic Center of Victoria. Over $800,00 has been raised on GoFundMe to start construction on a new building, according to My San Antonio.

San Marcos man attacked during shoe deal

A man was robbed, pepper sprayed and threatened with a gun and bat while trying to buy a pair of Adidas Yeezy shoes, according to the San Marcos Record.

The buyer was prepared to pay $500 for them, but was attacked instead in a private sell that took a turn for the worst.