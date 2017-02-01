Business Feb. 1

Flood surveying in San Marcos

Following the flooding that San Marcos suffered in May and October of 2015, engineers and surveyors will be doing some field work to determine flood recovery projects.

This action being taken is following a $25 million grant to the city from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development last year, according to the San Marcos Record.

Texas Muslim Capitol Day

This is an opportunity for members of the community to learn about becoming an advocate of the Muslim community.

This is a free lunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring face to face meetings with the representative of your specific district at the Texas State Capitol, according to the Austin Chronicle.

Zinke, Perry approved

Donald Trump’s nominees for head of Energy and Interior Department have just been approved through the Senate panel, while others aren’t moving as steadily.

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry has been voted in as Energy secretary by 16-7 and Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., voted in as head Interior by 16-6, according to My San Antonio.

Texas State Obama administration conference

Texas State will be hosting a two-day conference from Feb. 2-3 discussing the domestic and foreign policy legacies of the Obama administration.

Sessions will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the LBJ Student Center. The conference will host scholars and professionals from many fields, such as law, journalism, diplomacy, healthcare and criminal justice.