Angela Davis’ visit is invaluable to students

Texas State is a university filled with bold and valiant spirits willing to fight for justice. I came to this university to simply and quietly earn a degree, only to unexpectedly become deeply enamored with the community of activists that reside here. Together, we can change the world—but not without direction.

Activism is often hard emotional and physical labor, and young activists could use an example of a steadfast revolutionary. Now is the time to find inspiration, hope and strategy in a mentor who has dedicated her life to justice. Lucky for us, revolutionary icon, Angela Davis, will be visiting Texas State on March 31.

In the 1960s, Davis rose to prominence as a leader of the Communist Party USA, and involvement in the Black Panther Party. Ronald Reagan, governor of California at the time, fired Davis from her faculty post with the University of California at Los Angeles. In 1970, Davis found herself on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list on false charges for conspiracy in the armed takeover of a California courtroom, which resulted in four deaths. Davis fled California but eventually turned herself in. She was acquitted at trial in 1972 after an international “Free Angela Davis” campaign demanded she was innocent.

Davis’ activism has ranged widely: from communism to feminism to prisoners’ rights from which she has developed influential critiques of racism in our criminal justice system. Although she is largely viewed as one of the most iconic activists of the 1960s and 1970s, her work is just as significant today. Faced with massive tension between police and communities of color, our generation has now taken up the same fights Davis has led for decades.

“Although black individuals have entered economic, social and political hierarchies, the overwhelming number of black people are subject to economic, educational and carceral racism (imprisonment motivated by racism) to a far greater extent than during the pre-civil-rights era,” Davis told to The Nation in 2014. “In many ways, the demands of the Black Panther Party’s ten-point program are just as relevant—perhaps even more relevant—as during the 1960s.”

Figures like Davis have also helped give rise to intersection of various movements, which is now a tremendous part of contemporary activism. In many cases, for example, women of color were forced to pick between the importance of the women’s movement and the civil rights movement. Today, research found in studies such as Davis’ “Women, Race, & Class” have led us to better understand the ways that gender identity, sexuality, race and class are all intertwined in systems of oppression.

For many students, Angela Davis has already been directly influential.

“When I first heard that Angela Davis would be making a visit to Texas State I was ecstatic to say the least,” says recent Texas State graduate, Mariah Brown. “Because of her influence I became a more critical thinker and a better scholar. Angela Davis gave me the will to break the chains that my mind had been shackled in for so long. She woke me up.”

Though Brown graduated in 2016, she is currently pursuing her teaching certification, and credits Davis with introducing her to what the expression “People Power” truly means and providing her with a different perspective on communism and the way radical movements are taught in school.

Angela Davis has already hugely impacted the way in which we approach and analyze repressive structures, and to see her speak in person will be an invaluable experience for the students of this university. We must follow her example and no longer accept the things we cannot change, but change the things that we cannot accept.

– May Olvera is a journalism junior