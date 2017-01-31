Vegan restaurants in San Marcos

San Marcos is known for its unique dining, and is starting to include vegan options.

When it comes to eating out, it can be a challenge finding restaurants that offer various vegan options.

Vegetarians are a hardy minority with about 37 million Americans claiming to be one, according to a 2012 survey by the Vegeterian Times.

Vegans are a much smaller, even more hard-core subset. Just .5 percent of Americans – only about 1 million people participate in the lifestyle. Dining halls on campus, for example, do offer salad and soup bars but Jones Dining Hall, refurbished just last year, is heavy with cheeseburgers, Chinese food and deli sandwiches.

Here are a few restaurants where students with vegan diets can indulge.

Torchy’s Tacos

This restaurant is conveniently located close to campus where vegan students can eat.

This restaurant is known for its odd, but delicious ingredient tacos.

Karina Garza, psychology junior, said it’s possible to order vegan at Torchy’s Tacos by substituting ingredients for others.

“Students can order The Independent without cheese,” Garza said. “These tacos are really good and loaded with fried Portobello mushrooms and corn.”

Tantra Coffeehouse

Aside from its music venue and art gallery , Tantra is also known for having a varied menu including vegan options.

Eddie Baty, Tantra Coffeehouse manager, says vegan customers have the option of ordering the Tantric Banh Mi sandwich, Tacos del Cielo, the Hummus Plate or build their own dish.

“Our most popular vegan item is Tacos del Cielo,” Baty said. “I would recommend first time vegan visitors to order Tacos del Cielo because it’s not to big or too small, and it’s cheap.”

Nostimo Mediterranean Café

This Mediterranean café on San Antonio Street is well-known for it’s fresh handmade foods.

Jessica Salazar, family and consumer sciences lecturer, said the café is a small restaurant, but their food items are incredibly delicious.

“Nostimo offers vegetables, hummus and different mixes of foods,” Salazar said. “They also have specific vegan dishes, which is an aspect that I really enjoy from them.”

Pieology

Pieology is another restaurant located walking distance from campus. Customers can custom build their own pizza, so vegan students can create a pizza that accommodates their needs.

“Pieology offers daiya cheese which is a common vegan cheese that can replace dairy cheese,” Garza said. “You can also add chickpeas and other vegetables to your pizza for more protein.”

Students can also order a pizza without cheese. Salazar suggests loading the pizza with different vegetables to substitute cheese.

St. Pita’s

St. Pita’s is a food truck located at The Hitch: A Mobile Eatery, near the square.

Salazar suggests ordering either the Falafel or Holy Avocado.

“There are some ingredients that need to be subbed out in order for the pitas to be considered vegan,” Salazar said. “The Holy Avocado needs to be ordered without the cheese or the house-made ranch, and they can be substituted for hummus.”

The Patty Wagon

The Patty Wagon, located at The Hitch is another place students can order vegan.

The owners of this popular food truck pride themselves in having fresh homemade food.

Salazar said the veggie burger offered is 100 percent vegan if it is ordered by itself.

“It can get tricky with veggie burgers because a lot of times they can have egg or cheese ingredients, but here they don’t which is amazing,” Salazar said.