The Scene Jan. 31

War Memories from My Duffel Bag exhibit

The “Memories from My Duffel Bag” exhibit is part of the Common Experience theme “A Century of Conflict: Dialogues on the U.S. Experience of War since 1917.” Texas State University veterans and those who are still serving have submitted their stories about what it is like to go to war.

The free exhibit will be presented on the first floor of the Alkek Library from 7 a.m. to 11:55 p.m. Jan. 31.

Jason Reed field exhibit

Jason Reed, associate professor of photography, will present Black Gold, a fragmented index and a collection of field notes that create a living archive about the exploration of West Texas.

The free event will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Jan. 31.

Welcoming WOW-A-Palooza

All Texas State students, new or returning, are welcome to go to the LBJ Student Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 31 to participate in fun activities, enjoy snacks, get giveaways and mingle with other Bobcats.

For more information, contact Rigo Gutierrez at 512-245-3219.

Intersecting interests with career goals workshop

The Intersecting Interest with Career Goals workshop is meant to help students understand what they want when choosing a career and how to use that knowledge to make choices for the future.

Seating is limited, so students are encouraged to sign up and reserve a seat. There will be free food and door prizes at the event from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in the LBJ Student Center 3-14.1.

Free screening of Moana

George’s in the LBJ Student Center will screen the popular Disney adventure about a spirited teenager who sails out on a mission to prove herself as a master wayfinder.

Students can watch the showing of “Moana” from 7-10 p.m. Jan. 31.