The Pulse Jan. 31

Job increase in Texas

The pace of job creation in Texas exceeded the nation’s in December 2016, according to Corridor News.

Texas gained 213,500 nonagricultural jobs. The annual growth rate was 1.8 percent higher than the nation’s employment rate of 1.4 percent. The nongovernment sector added 173,400 jobs at an annual growth rate of 1.7 percent.

New housing communities

Sodalis Senior Living plans to open three new communities in Texas this year, according to Corridor News.

The company plans to open the communities in Stone Oak, Buda and New Braunfels before 2018.

Sodalis Senior Living is a living provider of memory care apartments and assisted living based in Texas.

Business consultant Dave Perry to talk at Texas State

Commercialization consultant Dave Perry will discuss “Leadership Principles of an Entrepreneur” at Texas State University’s Agricultural Hall on Feb. 16, according to Corridor News.

The meet-and-greet will start at 5:30 p.m. The lecture will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Room 204 of the Agriculture Hall.

The discussion will teach students about starting a business, taking maximum advantage of skills and working in an international setting.