Tax-free textbooks might become available for Texas students

By Mark Otte

With the 85th session of the Texas Legislature in full swing, it’s not all bathroom and budget talk at the Texas State Capitol. Three bills in the House and one in the Senate would exempt textbooks purchased by college students from sales tax for limited periods of time.

The bills, all authored by Democrats, give students a short period in the spring and fall when they will be able to purchase their textbooks tax-free. The amount of time students would get to make those discounted purchases varies from bill to bill. It could be anywhere from seven to 15 days in each of the two tax-free periods.

With an already contentious session developing between Democrats and Republicans, Rep. Ana Hernandez, D-Houston, said she hopes her bill HB 242 will be met with bi-partisan support.

“It’s in our state’s best interest to have a well-educated and well-trained workforce,” Hernandez said. “We need to do what we can facilitate that.”

While some of the proposed bills have fixed dates for the tax-free period, Hernandez’s bill would ask the comptroller to survey universities and assign dates after determining when the most books could be purchased.

Hernandez said this measure is just a start and that the legislature will eventually need to tackle the rising cost of tuition in Texas. Tuition in Texas has risen by over 100 percent since the passage of a 2003 state law that allowed universities and colleges to set their own tuition rates, according to Hernandez. Just three states currently exempt college textbooks from state sales taxes, according to the website Taxjar, which covers state sales taxes: Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon.

The proposed bills will have to work their way through the legislative process the same as the rest, but Hernandez said student participation in the process will help ensure the measure becomes law.

Students can call their representatives and go to committee meetings where the bills will be discussed.

The bills will get a first reading, and then be assigned to a committee. Details like cost and implementation will be discussed and reports will be produced. If committee members see fit, the bill will then come up for a floor vote in the full House or Senate. It will then require the governor’s signature to become law.

The Star will have ongoing coverage of this and other bills during the rest of the 85th session of the Texas Legislature.