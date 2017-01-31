Sports Jan. 31

Texas State falls at Coastal Carolina

The Texas State women’s basketball team fell short to Coastal Carolina with a score of 64-48. The Bobcats are now 10-10 overall and 5-4 in the Sun Belt Conference. The women will close out their three-game road trip at The University of Texas—Arlington at 2 p.m. Feb. 4.

Men’s basketball win-streak continues

The Texas State men’s basketball team was on the road again in Conway, South Carolina and brought home a win Jan. 28—beating Coastal Carolina 52-50. The Bobcats’ record is now 12-8 and their conference record is 5-3.

Track and field team compete in Adidas Classic

The Texas State men and women’s track and field teams competed in the Adidas Classic Jan. 28. The team recorded 26 top 10 Sun Belt Conference marks, 15 of which being in the top three. The final indoor track and field meet will take place Feb. 5 in Alabama.

Women’s tennis wins the first home game of the season

Texas State hosted McNeese State in the first match of the spring season. The Bobcats won their first dual match of the spring season along with the second match 4-3. The Bobcats are now 2-0 in the season and look to host The University of Texas—San Antonio at 3 p.m. Feb. 4.