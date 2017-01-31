Pro-life students rally at the Texas Capitol

Thousands of pro-life supporters gathered at the Capitol Saturday to commemorate the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, and among the crowd was Texas State’s student organization Bobcats For Life.

Around 30 members of Bobcats For Life traveled 40 miles to Austin to show their support for the Texas Rally for Life.

Megan Martinez, president of Bobcats for Life, carried a sign that said: Pro-life-anti-war-anti-death penalty-equal rights feminist.

“I want abortion to be unthinkable—not necessarily illegal,” Martinez said. “I want women to have the resources to choose life and to be empowered by the decision to choose life.”

The stage was filled with Texas lawmakers, including Rep. Jason Isaac R-Dripping Springs who represented San Marcos.

Speakers highlighted current legislation being debated during the 85th session of the Texas Legislature, like Senate Bill 8 that would ban partial-birth abortions in Texas. Rep. Byron Cook, who has shepherded several pro-life bills through the legislative process, spoke about the effects previous bills have had.

The annual pro-life rally at the Capitol has occurred for more than 30 years, according to Joe Pojman, the executive director of Texas Alliance for Life.

“We want to commemorate what we consider to be a tragic Supreme Court decision, Roe v. Wade—44 years ago,” Pojman said. “In the wake of Roe vs Wade, 58 million unborn children have lost their lives and countless women and men have been harmed.”