Headlines Jan. 31

Flood control projects are in progress

Surveyors and engineers will begin preliminary field work for flood control projects to restore areas that were affected by the 2015 floods.

San Marcos received a HUD Disaster Recovery grant to provide services on affected areas. Over the next several months, surveyors will work on areas including Blanco Gardens, River Road and Fairlawn.

Trail riders will make their annual stop in San Marcos

On Monday, Feb. 6, the Greater Randolph Area Trail Riders will ride through downtown San Marcos on their way to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo beginning at 11 a.m.

Main Street Program will host a lunch along the areas downtown, and residents are invited to partake in welcoming the trail riders.

Protesters gathered at Austin airport

On Sunday, Jan. 29, hundreds of protesters amassed the Austin Bergstrom International Airport in rally against President Donald Trump’s immigration order which was issued on Jan. 27.

The immigration order bans anyone from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from coming to the United States for 90 days. People held signs that read “Welcome refugees” and “Save the families. Let them in.”

Fraternity suspended after a death-related incident occurred

The Texas State University chapter of Alpha Tau Omega has been officially closed by the fraternity’s national offices, allegedly in connection with the death of 20-year old student Jordin Taylor last year.

A sophomore at the time of her death, Taylor died in October 2016 after being dragged underneath a bus for 500 feet while apparently trying to leave a party.