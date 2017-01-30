White supremacist fliers circulate on campus

Posters displaying signs of white supremacy were found around campus early Jan. 30.

In Evans Liberal Arts, laminated prints were found posted inside and outside the building with sayings like “Take Your Country Back” and “This land is our land. American Vanguard, For White America.”

According to Geography department staff Angelika Wahl, the posters were put in discreet spots in the building, including partially hidden behind coke machines and in tight spaces.

In addition to the supremacist language, a twitter handle was found at the bottom of the posters, @americavanguard. The twitter page exhibits pictures of posters being displayed at Texas State, as well as other campuses around the nation. The Univeristy of Tulsa and Bossier Parish Commuity College were included.

Furthermore, there were reports of posters being found in Lampasas and another unidentified building on campus.