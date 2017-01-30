Track and Field represent at Adidas Classic

The Texas State Men and Women’s Track and Field teams traveled to Lincoln, Nebraska, Saturday to compete against top schools in the Adidas Classic.

The Adidas Classic ran all throughout the day and the Devaney Sports Center was filled with athletes and fans.

While there was much competition at the tournament, the Bobcats placed in many categories as they represented Texas State. Other schools included were Nebraska, North Dakota State and Texas Tech.

Antonisha Stewart, senior hurdler, won the 60 meter hurdles in the finals with a time of 8.38 seconds. Other Texas State athletes finishing in the finals were Kaylee Krenek, sophomore hurdler, and Abby Hani, senior hurdler—winning fourth and seventh place.

In the men’s long jump, Michael Madu, sophomore jumper, finished in fifth place with 6.86 meters, and for the women’s, Hani placed third with 5.87 meters.

For men and women’s triple jump, Alvin Chikaeze, junior jumper, finished third with 14.87 meters and Mylana Hearn, senior jumper, finished second with 12.17 meters.

The Bobcats also placed in the men’s shot put, with T’Mond Johnson, sophomore thrower, finishing third throwing 17.57 meters. Julie Lange, senior thrower, finished third for women’s as well—throwing 15.21 meters.

Cody Schulz, senior sprinter, Jeffery Williams, freshman sprinter, and Phillip Green III, sophomore sprinter, all ran in the 60-meter dash finals—Schulz finishing third with a time of 6.80 seconds, Williams finishing fifth with a time of 6.94 seconds and Green finishing sixth with a time of 6.97 seconds.

Tramesha Hardy, sophomore sprinter, was the only Bobcat to compete in the women’s 60-meter dash, and won first place with a time of 7.46 seconds.

For the men and women’s team rankings, both teams finished fourth.

Next up for the Bobcats is this Jaguar Invitational on Feb. 5 in Birmingham, Alabama.