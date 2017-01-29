Texas State falls to Coastal Carolina

The Texas State Women’s Basketball teams’ winning streak was put to an end on Saturday in South Carolina.

The Bobcats took a 48-64 loss against Coastal Carolina, and are now 5-4 in conference play.

The game was back and forth between the two teams in the first half. In the first quarter alone, both teams had a total of 10 points.

Heading into the second quarter, both teams stepped it up and scored more points than they did in the first quarter.

Coastal Carolina had the lead going into halftime with 23-22. The Bobcats were right behind the Chanticleers and were not slowing down.

At the start of the third quarter, it was clear that both teams were determined to win. The ball went back and forth with each offensive side ready to score more points.

There was a total of 37 points scored in the third quarter combined from both teams.

Texas State was able to score 17 points, while Coastal Carolina extended their lead with 20 points in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter is where the lead for the Chanticleers started to extend. Coastal Carolina held the Bobcats scoreless in the first five minutes of the quarter.

The Chanticleers now had control of the game, and continued to extend its lead until the whistle blew.

Coastal Carolina secured the game with a total of 21 points in the fourth quarter alone. With the Chanticleers holding the Bobcats scoreless in the final quarter, Texas State put up nine points.

The Chanticleers snapped the Bobcats’ game-winning streak as they took control over the game.

Leading Texas State was Toshua Leavitt, sophomore guard, who had a career-high of 20 points in the game.

McKinley Bostad, sophomore guard, and De’Jionae Calloway, sophomore forward, also scored in the match. They each finished with seven points, while Ericka May, junior forward/ guard, led the Bobcats with seven rebounds.

Texas State heads back to Texas to compete against UT Arlington on Feb. 4. The Bobcats will close out its three-game road swing, and tip off in Arlington at 2 pm.